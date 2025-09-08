KurseKategorien
Währungen / CAT
Zurück zum Aktien

CAT: Caterpillar Inc

467.41 USD 16.79 (3.73%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CAT hat sich für heute um 3.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 448.86 bis zu einem Hoch von 467.71 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Caterpillar Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CAT News

Tagesspanne
448.86 467.71
Jahresspanne
267.30 467.71
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
450.62
Eröffnung
448.86
Bid
467.41
Ask
467.71
Tief
448.86
Hoch
467.71
Volumen
9.108 K
Tagesänderung
3.73%
Monatsänderung
13.31%
6-Monatsänderung
43.24%
Jahresänderung
19.49%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K