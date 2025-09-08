Währungen / CAT
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CAT: Caterpillar Inc
467.41 USD 16.79 (3.73%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CAT hat sich für heute um 3.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 448.86 bis zu einem Hoch von 467.71 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Caterpillar Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAT News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.27%
- Palantir, Nvidia lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Dow Jones Index Today: DJIA Sets Record High ahead of Crucial Trump-Xi Call - TipRanks.com
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Advanced Micro Devices, Caterpillar, Ohio Valley Banc and Where Food Comes From
- Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, AMD & Caterpillar
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.57%
- Caterpillar auf Rekordhoch: Aktie klettert auf 444,85 US-Dollar
- Caterpillar stock hits all-time high at 444.85 USD
- Why the Market Dipped But Caterpillar (CAT) Gained Today
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2025
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Best Dividend Stocks to Buy: Deere vs. Caterpillar
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- Trading Trump: Change Brings Short-Term Volatility, But Also Long-Term Winners & Losers
- Caterpillar Stock: Three Growth Drivers Powering The Bull Case (NYSE:CAT)
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2025
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a Trending Stock
- Stock Market Today: Dow Slips As Inflation Report Looms; Nvidia Jumps, Oracle Soars (Live Coverage)
- Trimble kündigt Leitkonferenz Dimensions für November 2025 an
- Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- This Hot Stock Group Is A Big Loser After This Major Warning
- Opinion: The next vehicles to go driverless may shock you — and could be a great investment
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Caterpillar (CAT): Should You Buy?
Tagesspanne
448.86 467.71
Jahresspanne
267.30 467.71
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 450.62
- Eröffnung
- 448.86
- Bid
- 467.41
- Ask
- 467.71
- Tief
- 448.86
- Hoch
- 467.71
- Volumen
- 9.108 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.73%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.31%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 43.24%
- Jahresänderung
- 19.49%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K