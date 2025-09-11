QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CAT
Tornare a Azioni

CAT: Caterpillar Inc

470.80 USD 4.01 (0.86%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CAT ha avuto una variazione del 0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 459.61 e ad un massimo di 471.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Caterpillar Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CAT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
459.61 471.22
Intervallo Annuale
267.30 472.11
Chiusura Precedente
466.79
Apertura
462.86
Bid
470.80
Ask
471.10
Minimo
459.61
Massimo
471.22
Volume
2.937 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.86%
Variazione Mensile
14.13%
Variazione Semestrale
44.28%
Variazione Annuale
20.36%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev