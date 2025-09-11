Valute / CAT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CAT: Caterpillar Inc
470.80 USD 4.01 (0.86%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CAT ha avuto una variazione del 0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 459.61 e ad un massimo di 471.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Caterpillar Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAT News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Costco Wholesale, Morgan Stanley and Caterpillar
- Obiettivo di prezzo di Caterpillar alzato a $517 da BofA per il potenziale di Solar Turbines
- Caterpillar stock price target raised to $517 by BofA on Solar Turbines potential
- Top Research Reports for Costco, Morgan Stanley & Caterpillar
- Wall Street Roundup: We Need To Talk About Intel (undefined:INTC)
- Boost Your Portfolio With These Top-Ranked ETFs
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.27%
- Palantir, Nvidia lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Dow Jones Index Today: DJIA Sets Record High ahead of Crucial Trump-Xi Call - TipRanks.com
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Advanced Micro Devices, Caterpillar, Ohio Valley Banc and Where Food Comes From
- Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, AMD & Caterpillar
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.57%
- Il titolo Caterpillar raggiunge il massimo storico a 444,85 USD
- Caterpillar stock hits all-time high at 444.85 USD
- Why the Market Dipped But Caterpillar (CAT) Gained Today
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.27%
- These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2025
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Best Dividend Stocks to Buy: Deere vs. Caterpillar
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- Trading Trump: Change Brings Short-Term Volatility, But Also Long-Term Winners & Losers
- Caterpillar Stock: Three Growth Drivers Powering The Bull Case (NYSE:CAT)
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2025
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a Trending Stock
Intervallo Giornaliero
459.61 471.22
Intervallo Annuale
267.30 472.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 466.79
- Apertura
- 462.86
- Bid
- 470.80
- Ask
- 471.10
- Minimo
- 459.61
- Massimo
- 471.22
- Volume
- 2.937 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 44.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.36%