货币 / VFC
VFC: V.F. Corporation
15.24 USD 0.56 (3.81%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VFC汇率已更改3.81%。当日，交易品种以低点14.90和高点15.63进行交易。
关注V.F. Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
14.90 15.63
年范围
9.41 29.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 14.68
- 开盘价
- 14.95
- 卖价
- 15.24
- 买价
- 15.54
- 最低价
- 14.90
- 最高价
- 15.63
- 交易量
- 8.500 K
- 日变化
- 3.81%
- 月变化
- 3.25%
- 6个月变化
- -2.50%
- 年变化
- -23.42%
