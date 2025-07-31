Currencies / VFC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VFC: V.F. Corporation
14.64 USD 0.09 (0.61%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VFC exchange rate has changed by -0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.84 and at a high of 14.79.
Follow V.F. Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFC News
- Stifel cuts VF Corp to Hold after Dickies sale lifts shares
- V.F. Corp Set to Offload Dickies as Part of Turnaround Strategy
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- VF Corp. stock rating downgraded to Hold by Stifel as risk/reward balances
- VF Corp. stock rating reiterated at Barclays after Dickies sale
- 103-year-old iconic workwear brand sold amid financial struggles
- VF Corp stock steady as Evercore ISI maintains rating after Dickies sale
- VF Corp. stock rating maintained at Sell by Williams Trading
- VF Corp stock rises after $600 million Dickies brand sale to Bluestar
- lululemon's Q2 Earnings Echo Tariff & Cost Headwinds: Buy Now or Sell?
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Semtech Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Nio, Heico, Bank of Nova Scotia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)
- Baird upgrades Canada Goose, VF and Rocky Brands on improving outlook
- Baird upgrades VF Corp stock to Outperform on Vans brand recovery potential
- Nike Stock: The Odds Are Stacked Against Shareholders (NYSE:NKE)
- ’Big Short’ investor Burry turned more bullish on second quarter
- Ibotta appoints former VF Corp CFO Matt Puckett to lead finance team
- Wayfair, CommScope Holding, Steelcase, IDEXX Laboratories And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- V.F. Corporation: Great Brands, But The Math Doesn’t Work (NYSE:VFC)
- Nearly 50-year-old sneaker brand closes over 100 retail stores
- 3 Top Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in August
- What Moved Markets This Week (NASDAQ:META)
- VF Corp. stock rating downgraded to Underperform by BNP Paribas Exane
- VF (VFC) Q1 Gross Margin Jumps 2.9%
Daily Range
13.84 14.79
Year Range
9.41 29.02
- Previous Close
- 14.73
- Open
- 14.37
- Bid
- 14.64
- Ask
- 14.94
- Low
- 13.84
- High
- 14.79
- Volume
- 16.923 K
- Daily Change
- -0.61%
- Month Change
- -0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.33%
- Year Change
- -26.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%