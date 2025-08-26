货币 / MDT
MDT: Medtronic plc
94.22 USD 0.74 (0.79%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MDT汇率已更改0.79%。当日，交易品种以低点93.29和高点95.54进行交易。
关注Medtronic plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
93.29 95.54
年范围
79.29 95.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 93.48
- 开盘价
- 93.69
- 卖价
- 94.22
- 买价
- 94.52
- 最低价
- 93.29
- 最高价
- 95.54
- 交易量
- 11.663 K
- 日变化
- 0.79%
- 月变化
- 1.86%
- 6个月变化
- 6.12%
- 年变化
- 4.42%
