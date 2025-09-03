Valute / MDT
MDT: Medtronic plc
95.10 USD 0.48 (0.50%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MDT ha avuto una variazione del -0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 94.07 e ad un massimo di 95.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Medtronic plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
94.07 95.90
Intervallo Annuale
79.29 95.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 95.58
- Apertura
- 95.87
- Bid
- 95.10
- Ask
- 95.40
- Minimo
- 94.07
- Massimo
- 95.90
- Volume
- 16.676 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.40%
20 settembre, sabato