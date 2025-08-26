Currencies / MDT
MDT: Medtronic plc
94.32 USD 0.84 (0.90%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MDT exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.29 and at a high of 95.54.
Follow Medtronic plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
93.29 95.54
Year Range
79.29 95.66
- Previous Close
- 93.48
- Open
- 93.69
- Bid
- 94.32
- Ask
- 94.62
- Low
- 93.29
- High
- 95.54
- Volume
- 6.955 K
- Daily Change
- 0.90%
- Month Change
- 1.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.23%
- Year Change
- 4.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%