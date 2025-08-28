クォートセクション
通貨 / MDT
MDT: Medtronic plc

95.58 USD 1.00 (1.06%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MDTの今日の為替レートは、1.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり93.81の安値と95.64の高値で取引されました。

Medtronic plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

MDT News

1日のレンジ
93.81 95.64
1年のレンジ
79.29 95.66
以前の終値
94.58
始値
94.55
買値
95.58
買値
95.88
安値
93.81
高値
95.64
出来高
12.004 K
1日の変化
1.06%
1ヶ月の変化
3.33%
6ヶ月の変化
7.65%
1年の変化
5.93%
