MDT: Medtronic plc
95.58 USD 1.00 (1.06%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MDTの今日の為替レートは、1.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり93.81の安値と95.64の高値で取引されました。
Medtronic plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
93.81 95.64
1年のレンジ
79.29 95.66
- 以前の終値
- 94.58
- 始値
- 94.55
- 買値
- 95.58
- 買値
- 95.88
- 安値
- 93.81
- 高値
- 95.64
- 出来高
- 12.004 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.65%
- 1年の変化
- 5.93%
