货币 / LGHL
LGHL: Lion Group Holding Ltd - American Depositary Share
1.59 USD 0.07 (4.61%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LGHL汇率已更改4.61%。当日，交易品种以低点1.54和高点1.62进行交易。
关注Lion Group Holding Ltd - American Depositary Share动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LGHL新闻
- 狮子集团控股定于2025年9月29日召开年度股东大会
- Lion Group to convert Solana and Sui assets to Hyperliquid
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Legence files for proposed Nasdaq IPO
- Lion Group stock surges after expanding crypto holdings with SUI tokens
- Lion Group Holding completes $3 million convertible note offering
- Lion Group expands crypto treasury with additional HYPE tokens
- Lion Group reaches $7 million in cryptocurrency treasury purchases
- LGHL Reaches $5 Million in HYPE, SOL, and SUI Purchases for Treasury Reserve
- LGHL Completes Initial HYPE Purchase Following the First Closing under $600 Million Facility
- Lion Group secures $600 million facility to launch crypto treasury
- Lion Group Holding Secures $600M Facility to Launch Hyperliquid (HYPE) Treasury
- Lion Group Holding relaunches crypto operations to expand digital asset access
- Why AZEK Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
日范围
1.54 1.62
年范围
0.07 4.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.52
- 开盘价
- 1.58
- 卖价
- 1.59
- 买价
- 1.89
- 最低价
- 1.54
- 最高价
- 1.62
- 交易量
- 446
- 日变化
- 4.61%
- 月变化
- -2.45%
- 6个月变化
- -52.68%
- 年变化
- 591.30%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值