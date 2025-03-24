通貨 / LGHL
LGHL: Lion Group Holding Ltd - American Depositary Share
1.45 USD 0.13 (8.23%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LGHLの今日の為替レートは、-8.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.38の安値と1.62の高値で取引されました。
Lion Group Holding Ltd - American Depositary Shareダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LGHL News
- ライオングループ・ホールディング、9月29日に年次株主総会を開催予定
- Lion Group Holding schedules annual shareholder meeting for September 29
- Lion Group to convert Solana and Sui assets to Hyperliquid
- ライオングループ、SolanaとSuiの資産をHyperliquidトークンに転換する計画
- Lion Group plans to convert Solana and Sui assets to Hyperliquid tokens
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Legence files for proposed Nasdaq IPO
- Lion Group stock surges after expanding crypto holdings with SUI tokens
- Lion Group expands crypto holdings with additional SUI tokens
- Lion Group expands crypto holdings with additional SUI token purchases
- Lion Group Holding completes $3 million convertible note offering
- Lion Group expands crypto treasury with additional HYPE tokens
- Lion Group reaches $7 million in cryptocurrency treasury purchases
- LGHL Reaches $5 Million in HYPE, SOL, and SUI Purchases for Treasury Reserve
- LGHL Completes Initial HYPE Purchase Following the First Closing under $600 Million Facility
- Lion Group secures $600 million facility to launch crypto treasury
- Lion Group Holding Secures $600M Facility to Launch Hyperliquid (HYPE) Treasury
- Lion Group Holding relaunches crypto operations to expand digital asset access
- Lion Group Holding relaunches cryptocurrency operations
- Why AZEK Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK), Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
1日のレンジ
1.38 1.62
1年のレンジ
0.07 4.89
- 以前の終値
- 1.58
- 始値
- 1.59
- 買値
- 1.45
- 買値
- 1.75
- 安値
- 1.38
- 高値
- 1.62
- 出来高
- 729
- 1日の変化
- -8.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -56.85%
- 1年の変化
- 530.43%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K