LGHL: Lion Group Holding Ltd - American Depositary Share
1.54 USD 0.09 (6.21%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LGHL hat sich für heute um 6.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.57 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Lion Group Holding Ltd - American Depositary Share-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
LGHL News
- Lion Group Holding terminiert jährliche Hauptversammlung für den 29. September
- Lion Group to convert Solana and Sui assets to Hyperliquid
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Lion Group stock surges after expanding crypto holdings with SUI tokens
- Lion Group Holding completes $3 million convertible note offering
- Lion Group expands crypto treasury with additional HYPE tokens
- LGHL Reaches $5 Million in HYPE, SOL, and SUI Purchases for Treasury Reserve
- LGHL Completes Initial HYPE Purchase Following the First Closing under $600 Million Facility
- Lion Group secures $600 million facility to launch crypto treasury
- Lion Group Holding relaunches crypto operations to expand digital asset access
Tagesspanne
1.45 1.57
Jahresspanne
0.07 4.89
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.45
- Eröffnung
- 1.45
- Bid
- 1.54
- Ask
- 1.84
- Tief
- 1.45
- Hoch
- 1.57
- Volumen
- 207
- Tagesänderung
- 6.21%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.52%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -54.17%
- Jahresänderung
- 569.57%
