货币 / LBTYA
LBTYA: Liberty Global Ltd - Class A
11.93 USD 0.15 (1.27%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LBTYA汇率已更改1.27%。当日，交易品种以低点11.78和高点12.00进行交易。
关注Liberty Global Ltd - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LBTYA新闻
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Liberty Global: Asymmetric Bet On Multiple Spinoffs (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
- Liberty Global stock price target raised to $21 by Benchmark
- Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Liberty Global reduces stake in Vodafone to zero
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Virgin Media O2’s plan to spin off infrastructure is scrapped, Telefonica CEO says
- Liberty Global plans job cuts in restructuring program - Bloomberg
- Berenberg initiates Telefonica stock with Hold rating on high debt concerns
- Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Second Quarter 2025 Results
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- UBS identifies key thematic opportunities for stock market investors
- Liberty Global to Present at the Bank of America C-Suite ™T Conference
- Weitz Multi Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WPVLX)
- Liberty Global (B) stock hits 52-week low at $9.06 amid downturn
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q1 2025 Update
- Tower Semiconductor Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Nutex Health, Kornit Digital, Tencent Music Entertainment And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Tesla, UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Telefonica plans to take control of UK joint venture with Liberty - Bloomberg
- Vehicle carriers seek relief from broad US port fees
- Liberty Global Is Cheap But Not Convincing (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
- Liberty Global: Making Sense Of The Valuation (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
- Oakmark International Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (OAKIX)
- M&A News: Vodafone (VOD) Stock Rings Up on Talk of $2B Dutch Deal With Liberty Global - TipRanks.com
日范围
11.78 12.00
年范围
9.02 21.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.78
- 开盘价
- 11.82
- 卖价
- 11.93
- 买价
- 12.23
- 最低价
- 11.78
- 最高价
- 12.00
- 交易量
- 1.063 K
- 日变化
- 1.27%
- 月变化
- 3.47%
- 6个月变化
- 2.84%
- 年变化
- -43.46%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值