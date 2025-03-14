Currencies / LBTYA
LBTYA: Liberty Global Ltd - Class A
11.79 USD 0.10 (0.84%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LBTYA exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.73 and at a high of 11.84.
Follow Liberty Global Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
11.73 11.84
Year Range
9.02 21.53
- Previous Close
- 11.89
- Open
- 11.79
- Bid
- 11.79
- Ask
- 12.09
- Low
- 11.73
- High
- 11.84
- Volume
- 1.633 K
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- 2.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.64%
- Year Change
- -44.12%
