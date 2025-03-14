통화 / LBTYA
LBTYA: Liberty Global Ltd - Class A
11.76 USD 0.18 (1.51%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LBTYA 환율이 오늘 -1.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.74이고 고가는 11.98이었습니다.
Liberty Global Ltd - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LBTYA News
일일 변동 비율
11.74 11.98
년간 변동
9.02 21.53
- 이전 종가
- 11.94
- 시가
- 11.98
- Bid
- 11.76
- Ask
- 12.06
- 저가
- 11.74
- 고가
- 11.98
- 볼륨
- 3.251 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.51%
- 월 변동
- 1.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.38%
- 년간 변동율
- -44.27%
