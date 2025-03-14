Moedas / LBTYA
LBTYA: Liberty Global Ltd - Class A
11.88 USD 0.10 (0.85%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LBTYA para hoje mudou para 0.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.81 e o mais alto foi 11.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Liberty Global Ltd - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LBTYA Notícias
Faixa diária
11.81 11.98
Faixa anual
9.02 21.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.78
- Open
- 11.88
- Bid
- 11.88
- Ask
- 12.18
- Low
- 11.81
- High
- 11.98
- Volume
- 377
- Mudança diária
- 0.85%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.41%
- Mudança anual
- -43.70%
