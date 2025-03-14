クォートセクション
通貨 / LBTYA
LBTYA: Liberty Global Ltd - Class A

11.94 USD 0.16 (1.36%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LBTYAの今日の為替レートは、1.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.81の安値と12.01の高値で取引されました。

Liberty Global Ltd - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
11.81 12.01
1年のレンジ
9.02 21.53
以前の終値
11.78
始値
11.88
買値
11.94
買値
12.24
安値
11.81
高値
12.01
出来高
3.094 K
1日の変化
1.36%
1ヶ月の変化
3.56%
6ヶ月の変化
2.93%
1年の変化
-43.41%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K