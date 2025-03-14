通貨 / LBTYA
LBTYA: Liberty Global Ltd - Class A
11.94 USD 0.16 (1.36%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LBTYAの今日の為替レートは、1.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.81の安値と12.01の高値で取引されました。
Liberty Global Ltd - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LBTYA News
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- Liberty Global: Asymmetric Bet On Multiple Spinoffs (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
- Liberty Global stock price target raised to $21 by Benchmark
- Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Liberty Global reduces stake in Vodafone to zero
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Virgin Media O2’s plan to spin off infrastructure is scrapped, Telefonica CEO says
- Liberty Global plans job cuts in restructuring program - Bloomberg
- Berenberg initiates Telefonica stock with Hold rating on high debt concerns
- Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for Second Quarter 2025 Results
- Tracking David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (NYSE:GRBK)
- UBS identifies key thematic opportunities for stock market investors
- Liberty Global to Present at the Bank of America C-Suite ™T Conference
- Weitz Multi Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WPVLX)
- Liberty Global (B) stock hits 52-week low at $9.06 amid downturn
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q1 2025 Update
- Tower Semiconductor Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Nutex Health, Kornit Digital, Tencent Music Entertainment And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Tesla, UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Telefonica plans to take control of UK joint venture with Liberty - Bloomberg
- Vehicle carriers seek relief from broad US port fees
- Liberty Global Is Cheap But Not Convincing (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
- Liberty Global: Making Sense Of The Valuation (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
- Oakmark International Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (OAKIX)
- M&A News: Vodafone (VOD) Stock Rings Up on Talk of $2B Dutch Deal With Liberty Global - TipRanks.com
1日のレンジ
11.81 12.01
1年のレンジ
9.02 21.53
- 以前の終値
- 11.78
- 始値
- 11.88
- 買値
- 11.94
- 買値
- 12.24
- 安値
- 11.81
- 高値
- 12.01
- 出来高
- 3.094 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.56%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.93%
- 1年の変化
- -43.41%
