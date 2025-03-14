Valute / LBTYA
LBTYA: Liberty Global Ltd - Class A
11.76 USD 0.18 (1.51%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LBTYA ha avuto una variazione del -1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.74 e ad un massimo di 11.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Liberty Global Ltd - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.74 11.98
Intervallo Annuale
9.02 21.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.94
- Apertura
- 11.98
- Bid
- 11.76
- Ask
- 12.06
- Minimo
- 11.74
- Massimo
- 11.98
- Volume
- 3.251 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- -44.27%
20 settembre, sabato