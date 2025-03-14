Währungen / LBTYA
LBTYA: Liberty Global Ltd - Class A
11.94 USD 0.16 (1.36%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LBTYA hat sich für heute um 1.36% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.81 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.01 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Liberty Global Ltd - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LBTYA News
Tagesspanne
11.81 12.01
Jahresspanne
9.02 21.53
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.78
- Eröffnung
- 11.88
- Bid
- 11.94
- Ask
- 12.24
- Tief
- 11.81
- Hoch
- 12.01
- Volumen
- 3.094 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.36%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.93%
- Jahresänderung
- -43.41%
