货币 / K
K: Kellanova
79.42 USD 0.34 (0.43%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日K汇率已更改0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点79.16和高点79.46进行交易。
关注Kellanova动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
K新闻
- Kellanova: More Risk Than Reward In The Mars Deal (NYSE:K)
- If Pepsi Wants to Win, It Has to Play Coke’s Game
- Kinross sells 4.2% stake in Asante Gold for C$46.3 million
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Kraft Heinz’s stock looks like it has bottomed out, one analyst says
- Factbox-Food companies to phase out artificial colors amid ’Make America Healthy Again’ campaign
- Big Food goes small: Kraft Heinz bets on simplicity to boost shares
- Exclusive | Kraft Heinz Nears Big Breakup
- US consumers with prime credit are starting to slip on payments
- Coors beer drops new business as alcohol sales decline
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Columbia Dividend Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:INUTX)
- Factbox-Food companies to phase out artificial colors amid ’Make America Healthy Again’ campaign
- Stifel maintains Hold rating on WK Kellogg stock, price target at $23.00
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 2.03%
- DA Davidson reiterates Neutral rating on Kellanova stock amid Mars acquisition
- Goldman names Ratesic as vice chairman of consumer retail group
- J&J Snack Foods: A Top Defensive Pick Ready To Rumble (NASDAQ:JJSF)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.40%
- Compared to Estimates, Kellanova (K) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Kellanova (K) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Kellanova misses quarterly profit estimates amid US consumer spending squeeze
- Kinross Gold Q2 2025 slides: Strong cash flow, debt reduction despite cost pressures
- Kellanova earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
日范围
79.16 79.46
年范围
77.70 83.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 79.08
- 开盘价
- 79.16
- 卖价
- 79.42
- 买价
- 79.72
- 最低价
- 79.16
- 最高价
- 79.46
- 交易量
- 3.023 K
- 日变化
- 0.43%
- 月变化
- 0.51%
- 6个月变化
- -3.67%
- 年变化
- -1.62%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值