K: Kellanova
78.22 USD 0.40 (0.51%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von K hat sich für heute um -0.51% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 78.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 78.79 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Kellanova-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
78.22 78.79
Jahresspanne
77.70 83.22
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 78.62
- Eröffnung
- 78.44
- Bid
- 78.22
- Ask
- 78.52
- Tief
- 78.22
- Hoch
- 78.79
- Volumen
- 4.218 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.51%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.01%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -5.13%
- Jahresänderung
- -3.11%
