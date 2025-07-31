KurseKategorien
K: Kellanova

78.22 USD 0.40 (0.51%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von K hat sich für heute um -0.51% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 78.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 78.79 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Kellanova-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
78.22 78.79
Jahresspanne
77.70 83.22
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
78.62
Eröffnung
78.44
Bid
78.22
Ask
78.52
Tief
78.22
Hoch
78.79
Volumen
4.218 K
Tagesänderung
-0.51%
Monatsänderung
-1.01%
6-Monatsänderung
-5.13%
Jahresänderung
-3.11%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K