货币 / IRIX
IRIX: IRIDEX Corporation
1.29 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IRIX汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点1.28和高点1.30进行交易。
关注IRIDEX Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IRIX新闻
- Iridex regains Nasdaq compliance after resolving listing issue
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Iridex director Moore buys $14k in shares
- Iridex CFO Dizon buys $1.7k in IRIX stock
- Iridex Reports 7 Percent Q2 Revenue Gain
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IRIDEX earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Iridex Announces First Patient Enrolled in an Independent Landmark Investigator-Led UK Study Evaluating MicroPulse ® Technology as an Adjunct to anti-VEGF Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema
- IRIDEX expands stock plan and amends charter
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Iridex corp CFO Romeo Dizon acquires shares worth $197
- IRIDEX amends agreement with Novel Inspiration International
- IRIDEX Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Equity Shortfall
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Strategic Vision Conference Call (Transcript)
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
1.28 1.30
年范围
0.76 1.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.29
- 开盘价
- 1.30
- 卖价
- 1.29
- 买价
- 1.59
- 最低价
- 1.28
- 最高价
- 1.30
- 交易量
- 26
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -4.44%
- 6个月变化
- 29.00%
- 年变化
- -28.33%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值