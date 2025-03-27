통화 / IRIX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
IRIX: IRIDEX Corporation
1.19 USD 0.09 (7.03%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IRIX 환율이 오늘 -7.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.18이고 고가는 1.28이었습니다.
IRIDEX Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IRIX News
- Iridex regains Nasdaq compliance after resolving listing issue
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Iridex director Moore buys $14k in shares
- Iridex CFO Dizon buys $1.7k in IRIX stock
- Iridex Reports 7 Percent Q2 Revenue Gain
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IRIDEX earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Iridex Announces First Patient Enrolled in an Independent Landmark Investigator-Led UK Study Evaluating MicroPulse ® Technology as an Adjunct to anti-VEGF Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema
- IRIDEX expands stock plan and amends charter
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Iridex corp CFO Romeo Dizon acquires shares worth $197
- IRIDEX amends agreement with Novel Inspiration International
- IRIDEX Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Equity Shortfall
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Strategic Vision Conference Call (Transcript)
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
1.18 1.28
년간 변동
0.76 1.96
- 이전 종가
- 1.28
- 시가
- 1.28
- Bid
- 1.19
- Ask
- 1.49
- 저가
- 1.18
- 고가
- 1.28
- 볼륨
- 296
- 일일 변동
- -7.03%
- 월 변동
- -11.85%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.00%
- 년간 변동율
- -33.89%
20 9월, 토요일