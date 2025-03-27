通貨 / IRIX
IRIX: IRIDEX Corporation
1.28 USD 0.01 (0.78%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IRIXの今日の為替レートは、-0.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.26の安値と1.32の高値で取引されました。
IRIDEX Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
IRIX News
- Iridex regains Nasdaq compliance after resolving listing issue
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Iridex director Moore buys $14k in shares
- Iridex CFO Dizon buys $1.7k in IRIX stock
- Iridex Reports 7 Percent Q2 Revenue Gain
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IRIDEX earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Iridex Announces First Patient Enrolled in an Independent Landmark Investigator-Led UK Study Evaluating MicroPulse ® Technology as an Adjunct to anti-VEGF Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema
- IRIDEX expands stock plan and amends charter
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Iridex corp CFO Romeo Dizon acquires shares worth $197
- IRIDEX amends agreement with Novel Inspiration International
- IRIDEX Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Equity Shortfall
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Strategic Vision Conference Call (Transcript)
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
1.26 1.32
1年のレンジ
0.76 1.96
- 以前の終値
- 1.29
- 始値
- 1.30
- 買値
- 1.28
- 買値
- 1.58
- 安値
- 1.26
- 高値
- 1.32
- 出来高
- 120
- 1日の変化
- -0.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.00%
- 1年の変化
- -28.89%
