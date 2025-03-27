Currencies / IRIX
IRIX: IRIDEX Corporation
1.29 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IRIX exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.27 and at a high of 1.32.
Follow IRIDEX Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IRIX News
- Iridex regains Nasdaq compliance after resolving listing issue
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Iridex director Moore buys $14k in shares
- Iridex CFO Dizon buys $1.7k in IRIX stock
- Iridex Reports 7 Percent Q2 Revenue Gain
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IRIDEX earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Iridex Announces First Patient Enrolled in an Independent Landmark Investigator-Led UK Study Evaluating MicroPulse ® Technology as an Adjunct to anti-VEGF Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema
- IRIDEX expands stock plan and amends charter
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Iridex corp CFO Romeo Dizon acquires shares worth $197
- IRIDEX amends agreement with Novel Inspiration International
- IRIDEX Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Equity Shortfall
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Strategic Vision Conference Call (Transcript)
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.27 1.32
Year Range
0.76 1.96
- Previous Close
- 1.29
- Open
- 1.29
- Bid
- 1.29
- Ask
- 1.59
- Low
- 1.27
- High
- 1.32
- Volume
- 65
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -4.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.00%
- Year Change
- -28.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev