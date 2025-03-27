Valute / IRIX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IRIX: IRIDEX Corporation
1.19 USD 0.09 (7.03%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IRIX ha avuto una variazione del -7.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.18 e ad un massimo di 1.28.
Segui le dinamiche di IRIDEX Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IRIX News
- Iridex regains Nasdaq compliance after resolving listing issue
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Iridex director Moore buys $14k in shares
- Iridex CFO Dizon buys $1.7k in IRIX stock
- Iridex Reports 7 Percent Q2 Revenue Gain
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IRIDEX earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Iridex Announces First Patient Enrolled in an Independent Landmark Investigator-Led UK Study Evaluating MicroPulse ® Technology as an Adjunct to anti-VEGF Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema
- IRIDEX expands stock plan and amends charter
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Iridex corp CFO Romeo Dizon acquires shares worth $197
- IRIDEX amends agreement with Novel Inspiration International
- IRIDEX Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Equity Shortfall
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Strategic Vision Conference Call (Transcript)
- IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.18 1.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.76 1.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.28
- Apertura
- 1.28
- Bid
- 1.19
- Ask
- 1.49
- Minimo
- 1.18
- Massimo
- 1.28
- Volume
- 296
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- -11.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -33.89%
21 settembre, domenica