IRIX: IRIDEX Corporation

1.19 USD 0.09 (7.03%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IRIX ha avuto una variazione del -7.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.18 e ad un massimo di 1.28.

Segui le dinamiche di IRIDEX Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.18 1.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.76 1.96
Chiusura Precedente
1.28
Apertura
1.28
Bid
1.19
Ask
1.49
Minimo
1.18
Massimo
1.28
Volume
296
Variazione giornaliera
-7.03%
Variazione Mensile
-11.85%
Variazione Semestrale
19.00%
Variazione Annuale
-33.89%
