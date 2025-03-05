DTH: WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund
今日DTH汇率已更改0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点48.96和高点49.10进行交易。
关注WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DTH新闻
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- Is WisdomTree International High Dividend ETF (DTH) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- HDEF: Ex-U.S. ETF With Cheap Fees, Good Value And Average Return (NYSEARCA:HDEF)
- DTH: International Dividend Stocks Boast Momentum, But Its Alpha May Slow (NYSEARCA:DTH)
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Redefining Dividend Dynamics For Equity Income Investors
- The World After U.S. Exceptionalism: A New Chapter For International Equities
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- The Rhythm Of Style: Value Vs. Growth In Developed International Markets - Part 2
- Tariffs And Trade Wars: What Do They Mean For Investors?
- The Storm Before The Calm
- Multi-Asset Income In A New Regime
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Qualified Dividend Income: Edging Out Bond Interest When It Comes To Taxes
- Asset Allocation: What To Consider In Volatile Markets
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
常见问题解答
DTH股票今天的价格是多少？
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund股票今天的定价为49.09。它在0.16%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为49.01，交易量达到23。DTH的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund股票是否支付股息？
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund目前的价值为49.09。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注19.56%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪DTH走势。
如何购买DTH股票？
您可以以49.09的当前价格购买WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund股票。订单通常设置在49.09或49.39附近，而23和0.22%显示市场活动。立即关注DTH的实时图表更新。
如何投资DTH股票？
投资WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund需要考虑年度范围37.13 - 50.08和当前价格49.09。许多人在以49.09或49.39下订单之前，会比较2.10%和。实时查看DTH价格图表，了解每日变化。
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund的最高价格是50.08。在37.13 - 50.08内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund的绩效。
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund（DTH）的最低价格为37.13。将其与当前的49.09和37.13 - 50.08进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看DTH在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
DTH股票是什么时候拆分的？
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、49.01和19.56%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 49.01
- 开盘价
- 48.98
- 卖价
- 49.09
- 买价
- 49.39
- 最低价
- 48.96
- 最高价
- 49.10
- 交易量
- 23
- 日变化
- 0.16%
- 月变化
- 2.10%
- 6个月变化
- 15.83%
- 年变化
- 19.56%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8