报价部分
货币 / DTH
回到股票

DTH: WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

49.09 USD 0.08 (0.16%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日DTH汇率已更改0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点48.96和高点49.10进行交易。

关注WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DTH新闻

常见问题解答

DTH股票今天的价格是多少？

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund股票今天的定价为49.09。它在0.16%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为49.01，交易量达到23。DTH的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund股票是否支付股息？

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund目前的价值为49.09。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注19.56%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪DTH走势。

如何购买DTH股票？

您可以以49.09的当前价格购买WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund股票。订单通常设置在49.09或49.39附近，而23和0.22%显示市场活动。立即关注DTH的实时图表更新。

如何投资DTH股票？

投资WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund需要考虑年度范围37.13 - 50.08和当前价格49.09。许多人在以49.09或49.39下订单之前，会比较2.10%和。实时查看DTH价格图表，了解每日变化。

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund的最高价格是50.08。在37.13 - 50.08内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund的绩效。

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund（DTH）的最低价格为37.13。将其与当前的49.09和37.13 - 50.08进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看DTH在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

DTH股票是什么时候拆分的？

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、49.01和19.56%中可见。

日范围
48.96 49.10
年范围
37.13 50.08
前一天收盘价
49.01
开盘价
48.98
卖价
49.09
买价
49.39
最低价
48.96
最高价
49.10
交易量
23
日变化
0.16%
月变化
2.10%
6个月变化
15.83%
年变化
19.56%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8