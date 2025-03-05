- Genel bakış
DTH: WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund
DTH fiyatı bugün 0.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.96 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 49.15 aralığında işlem gördü.
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DTH haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DTH stock price today?
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock is priced at 49.15 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 49.01, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of DTH shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund is currently valued at 49.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.70% and USD. View the chart live to track DTH movements.
How to buy DTH stock?
You can buy WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 49.15. Orders are usually placed near 49.15 or 49.45, while 39 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow DTH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DTH stock?
Investing in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 37.13 - 50.08 and current price 49.15. Many compare 2.23% and 15.97% before placing orders at 49.15 or 49.45. Explore the DTH price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the past year was 50.08. Within 37.13 - 50.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (DTH) over the year was 37.13. Comparing it with the current 49.15 and 37.13 - 50.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DTH stock split?
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.01, and 19.70% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 49.01
- Açılış
- 48.98
- Satış
- 49.15
- Alış
- 49.45
- Düşük
- 48.96
- Yüksek
- 49.15
- Hacim
- 39
- Günlük değişim
- 0.29%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.23%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 15.97%
- Yıllık değişim
- 19.70%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8