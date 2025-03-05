QuotesSections
DTH
DTH: WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

49.15 USD 0.14 (0.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DTH exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.96 and at a high of 49.15.

Follow WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DTH stock price today?

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock is priced at 49.15 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 49.01, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of DTH shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund is currently valued at 49.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.70% and USD. View the chart live to track DTH movements.

How to buy DTH stock?

You can buy WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund shares at the current price of 49.15. Orders are usually placed near 49.15 or 49.45, while 39 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow DTH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DTH stock?

Investing in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund involves considering the yearly range 37.13 - 50.08 and current price 49.15. Many compare 2.23% and 15.97% before placing orders at 49.15 or 49.45. Explore the DTH price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the past year was 50.08. Within 37.13 - 50.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (DTH) over the year was 37.13. Comparing it with the current 49.15 and 37.13 - 50.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DTH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DTH stock split?

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.01, and 19.70% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
48.96 49.15
Year Range
37.13 50.08
Previous Close
49.01
Open
48.98
Bid
49.15
Ask
49.45
Low
48.96
High
49.15
Volume
39
Daily Change
0.29%
Month Change
2.23%
6 Months Change
15.97%
Year Change
19.70%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8