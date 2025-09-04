货币 / DKNG
DKNG: DraftKings Inc - Class A
42.87 USD 0.04 (0.09%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DKNG汇率已更改0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点42.34和高点43.50进行交易。
关注DraftKings Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
42.34 43.50
年范围
29.64 53.61
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.83
- 开盘价
- 43.15
- 卖价
- 42.87
- 买价
- 43.17
- 最低价
- 42.34
- 最高价
- 43.50
- 交易量
- 17.467 K
- 日变化
- 0.09%
- 月变化
- -8.55%
- 6个月变化
- 29.13%
- 年变化
- 9.67%
