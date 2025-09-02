Currencies / DKNG
DKNG: DraftKings Inc - Class A
42.59 USD 0.24 (0.56%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DKNG exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.34 and at a high of 43.50.
Follow DraftKings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DKNG News
Daily Range
42.34 43.50
Year Range
29.64 53.61
- Previous Close
- 42.83
- Open
- 43.15
- Bid
- 42.59
- Ask
- 42.89
- Low
- 42.34
- High
- 43.50
- Volume
- 7.781 K
- Daily Change
- -0.56%
- Month Change
- -9.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.28%
- Year Change
- 8.95%
