货币 / CYN
CYN: Cyngn Inc
5.48 USD 0.26 (4.98%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CYN汇率已更改4.98%。当日，交易品种以低点5.23和高点5.85进行交易。
关注Cyngn Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CYN新闻
- Cyngn enters $100 million at-the-market sales agreement with Aegis Capital
- Cyngn secures 23rd US patent for modular sensor system
- Cyngn’s autonomous tugger deployment frees up 500 labor hours at Coats
- Cyngn (CYN) Fiscal Q2 Revenue Jumps 289%
- Cyngn partners with Drata to pursue security certifications
- Cyngn stock gains after telling investors capital raise will fund operations through 2027
- Cyngn secures $32 million funding, extends runway through 2027
- Cyngn closes $17.2 million registered direct offering
- What Is Going On With Autonomous Vehicle Solutions Provider Stock Cyngn On Friday? - Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN)
- Cyngn closes $15 million registered direct offering with investor
- Cyngn raises $17.2 million in registered direct offering
- BBAI, NKE, CORZ, CYN, AMZN: 5 Trending Stocks Today - BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Cyngn Stock (CYN) Rockets 165% on Nvidia Collaboration - TipRanks.com
- Cyngn (CYN) Skyrockets Nearly 500%--Thanks to Nvidia's Backing
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.94%
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; Walgreens Posts Upbeat Earnings - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)
- Cyngn announces $15 million registered direct offering
- Why Is Autonomous Vehicle Solutions Provider Cyngn Stock Soaring Thursday? - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN)
- Dow Surges 200 Points; US GDP Contracts 0.5% - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)
- Cyngn stock soars after NVIDIA blog post mention
- Cyngn showcases autonomous vehicle tech with NVIDIA at Automatica
- Saba Capital secures standstill agreement with CYN
- Short Interest In IT Stocks Eases In January
日范围
5.23 5.85
年范围
0.06 41.54
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.22
- 开盘价
- 5.23
- 卖价
- 5.48
- 买价
- 5.78
- 最低价
- 5.23
- 最高价
- 5.85
- 交易量
- 568
- 日变化
- 4.98%
- 月变化
- 2.81%
- 6个月变化
- 21.78%
- 年变化
- 40.87%
