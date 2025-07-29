货币 / BOOT
BOOT: Boot Barn Holdings Inc
181.27 USD 1.67 (0.93%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BOOT汇率已更改0.93%。当日，交易品种以低点179.51和高点182.15进行交易。
关注Boot Barn Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BOOT新闻
- Boot Barn stock hits all-time high at 184.5 USD
- Stock Market Today: Dow Slides On Jobs Data; Warren Buffett Stock Reverses Higher Despite His 'Disappointment' (Live Coverage)
- TJX Cos Stock Gets IBD Rating Bump To 74
- Taylor Swift has the power to boost stocks. Now her fiancé Travis Kelce does too.
- Baird upgrades Canada Goose, VF and Rocky Brands on improving outlook
- Boot Barn Holdings Stock Kicks Up Relative Strength Rating To 83
- Henry Boot secures planning consent for 2,470 homes in two counties
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- DECK Looks Overvalued at 2.67X: Time to Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
- Affirm Stock Revisits This Place As 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Delights Shoppers
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- Boot Barn Keeps Riding On The Back Of Western, But ~30x Earnings Is Too Much (NYSE:BOOT)
- Boot Barn: Valuation Doesn't Support Guided H2 Deceleration (NYSE:BOOT)
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Boot Barn Following Better-Than-Expected Results - Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT)
- Earnings call transcript: Boot Barn Holdings beats Q1 2026 estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Boot Barn shares soar 8% on Q1 earnings beat following strong same-store sales
- Boot Barn stock reaches all-time high at 179.88 USD
- CTO Realty Growth Q2 2025 slides: 22% leasing spreads drive portfolio growth
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Boot Barn stock, maintains $210 price target
- Unveiling Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
日范围
179.51 182.15
年范围
86.17 191.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 179.60
- 开盘价
- 179.51
- 卖价
- 181.27
- 买价
- 181.57
- 最低价
- 179.51
- 最高价
- 182.15
- 交易量
- 104
- 日变化
- 0.93%
- 月变化
- 3.46%
- 6个月变化
- 69.55%
- 年变化
- 9.63%
