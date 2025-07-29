Currencies / BOOT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BOOT: Boot Barn Holdings Inc
178.37 USD 3.16 (1.74%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BOOT exchange rate has changed by -1.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 176.45 and at a high of 181.00.
Follow Boot Barn Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOOT News
- Boot Barn stock hits all-time high at 184.5 USD
- Stock Market Today: Dow Slides On Jobs Data; Warren Buffett Stock Reverses Higher Despite His 'Disappointment' (Live Coverage)
- TJX Cos Stock Gets IBD Rating Bump To 74
- Taylor Swift has the power to boost stocks. Now her fiancé Travis Kelce does too.
- Baird upgrades Canada Goose, VF and Rocky Brands on improving outlook
- Boot Barn Holdings Stock Kicks Up Relative Strength Rating To 83
- Henry Boot secures planning consent for 2,470 homes in two counties
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- DECK Looks Overvalued at 2.67X: Time to Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
- Affirm Stock Revisits This Place As 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Delights Shoppers
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:LMOIX)
- Boot Barn Keeps Riding On The Back Of Western, But ~30x Earnings Is Too Much (NYSE:BOOT)
- Boot Barn: Valuation Doesn't Support Guided H2 Deceleration (NYSE:BOOT)
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Boot Barn Following Better-Than-Expected Results - Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT)
- Earnings call transcript: Boot Barn Holdings beats Q1 2026 estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Boot Barn shares soar 8% on Q1 earnings beat following strong same-store sales
- Boot Barn stock reaches all-time high at 179.88 USD
- CTO Realty Growth Q2 2025 slides: 22% leasing spreads drive portfolio growth
- UBS reiterates Buy rating on Boot Barn stock, maintains $210 price target
- Unveiling Boot Barn (BOOT) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Daily Range
176.45 181.00
Year Range
86.17 191.31
- Previous Close
- 181.53
- Open
- 181.00
- Bid
- 178.37
- Ask
- 178.67
- Low
- 176.45
- High
- 181.00
- Volume
- 203
- Daily Change
- -1.74%
- Month Change
- 1.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.84%
- Year Change
- 7.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%