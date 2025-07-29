通貨 / BOOT
BOOT: Boot Barn Holdings Inc
178.87 USD 0.17 (0.09%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BOOTの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり177.60の安値と181.08の高値で取引されました。
Boot Barn Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
177.60 181.08
1年のレンジ
86.17 191.31
- 以前の終値
- 179.04
- 始値
- 181.08
- 買値
- 178.87
- 買値
- 179.17
- 安値
- 177.60
- 高値
- 181.08
- 出来高
- 855
- 1日の変化
- -0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 67.31%
- 1年の変化
- 8.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K