通貨 / BOOT
BOOT: Boot Barn Holdings Inc

178.87 USD 0.17 (0.09%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BOOTの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり177.60の安値と181.08の高値で取引されました。

Boot Barn Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
177.60 181.08
1年のレンジ
86.17 191.31
以前の終値
179.04
始値
181.08
買値
178.87
買値
179.17
安値
177.60
高値
181.08
出来高
855
1日の変化
-0.09%
1ヶ月の変化
2.09%
6ヶ月の変化
67.31%
1年の変化
8.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K