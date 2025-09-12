货币 / BA
BA: Boeing Company (The)
214.98 USD 0.78 (0.36%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BA汇率已更改-0.36%。当日，交易品种以低点213.75和高点217.12进行交易。
关注Boeing Company (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
213.75 217.12
年范围
128.88 242.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 215.76
- 开盘价
- 216.86
- 卖价
- 214.98
- 买价
- 215.28
- 最低价
- 213.75
- 最高价
- 217.12
- 交易量
- 11.239 K
- 日变化
- -0.36%
- 月变化
- -7.02%
- 6个月变化
- 26.61%
- 年变化
- 42.04%
