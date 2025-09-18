Valute / BA
BA: Boeing Company (The)
212.50 USD 3.05 (1.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BA ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 211.42 e ad un massimo di 214.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Boeing Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
211.42 214.08
Intervallo Annuale
128.88 242.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 215.55
- Apertura
- 213.65
- Bid
- 212.50
- Ask
- 212.80
- Minimo
- 211.42
- Massimo
- 214.08
- Volume
- 7.732 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 40.40%