212.50 USD 3.05 (1.41%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BA ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 211.42 e ad un massimo di 214.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Boeing Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
211.42 214.08
Intervallo Annuale
128.88 242.68
Chiusura Precedente
215.55
Apertura
213.65
Bid
212.50
Ask
212.80
Minimo
211.42
Massimo
214.08
Volume
7.732 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.41%
Variazione Mensile
-8.09%
Variazione Semestrale
25.15%
Variazione Annuale
40.40%
