BA: Boeing Company (The)
214.68 USD 0.30 (0.14%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BA para hoje mudou para -0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 213.13 e o mais alto foi 218.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Boeing Company (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BA Notícias
Faixa diária
213.13 218.05
Faixa anual
128.88 242.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 214.98
- Open
- 215.59
- Bid
- 214.68
- Ask
- 214.98
- Low
- 213.13
- High
- 218.05
- Volume
- 11.971 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.43%
- Mudança anual
- 41.84%
