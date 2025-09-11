QuotesSections
Currencies / BA
Back to US Stock Market

BA: Boeing Company (The)

215.76 USD 0.23 (0.11%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BA exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 214.07 and at a high of 217.25.

Follow Boeing Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BA News

Daily Range
214.07 217.25
Year Range
128.88 242.68
Previous Close
215.99
Open
216.25
Bid
215.76
Ask
216.06
Low
214.07
High
217.25
Volume
14.249 K
Daily Change
-0.11%
Month Change
-6.68%
6 Months Change
27.07%
Year Change
42.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%