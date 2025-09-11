Currencies / BA
BA: Boeing Company (The)
215.76 USD 0.23 (0.11%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BA exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 214.07 and at a high of 217.25.
Follow Boeing Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
214.07 217.25
Year Range
128.88 242.68
- Previous Close
- 215.99
- Open
- 216.25
- Bid
- 215.76
- Ask
- 216.06
- Low
- 214.07
- High
- 217.25
- Volume
- 14.249 K
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- -6.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.07%
- Year Change
- 42.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%