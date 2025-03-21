货币 / ALUR
ALUR: Allurion Technologies Inc
2.12 USD 0.04 (1.85%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ALUR汇率已更改-1.85%。当日，交易品种以低点2.12和高点2.17进行交易。
关注Allurion Technologies Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ALUR新闻
日范围
2.12 2.17
年范围
1.98 20.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.16
- 开盘价
- 2.15
- 卖价
- 2.12
- 买价
- 2.42
- 最低价
- 2.12
- 最高价
- 2.17
- 交易量
- 10
- 日变化
- -1.85%
- 月变化
- 0.00%
- 6个月变化
- -32.70%
- 年变化
- -86.32%
