Currencies / ALUR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ALUR: Allurion Technologies Inc
2.16 USD 0.01 (0.46%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALUR exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.12 and at a high of 2.18.
Follow Allurion Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALUR News
- Allurion Technologies, Inc. (ALUR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Allurion Technologies stock rating reiterated at Buy by TD Cowen
- Allurion Revenue Drops 71 Percent in Q2
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Allurion balloon patients maintain 95% of weight loss after one year
- Allurion Technologies stock rises on Canadian distribution partnership
- Allurion partners with Minogue Medical to expand weight loss program in Canada
- Allurion submits final PMA module for weight loss balloon to FDA
- Allurion Announces Findings from New Studies on Muscle Mass Maintenance in Nearly 20,000 Patients and Four-Year Weight Loss Outcomes at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the ASMBS
- Allurion to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
- Allurion Presents Data on Increasing Muscle Mass and Decreasing Fat Mass in Patients Treated With the Allurion Program
- Allurion Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower, But 'Economic Conditions Don't Signal A Downturn,' Say Analysts As They Expect 'Resilient Earnings' To Lift Equities - Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
Daily Range
2.12 2.18
Year Range
1.98 20.00
- Previous Close
- 2.17
- Open
- 2.15
- Bid
- 2.16
- Ask
- 2.46
- Low
- 2.12
- High
- 2.18
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- 1.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -31.43%
- Year Change
- -86.06%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev