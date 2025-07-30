货币 / ALKS
ALKS: Alkermes plc
27.75 USD 0.36 (1.31%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ALKS汇率已更改1.31%。当日，交易品种以低点27.49和高点27.89进行交易。
关注Alkermes plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
27.49 27.89
年范围
25.16 36.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.39
- 开盘价
- 27.52
- 卖价
- 27.75
- 买价
- 28.05
- 最低价
- 27.49
- 最高价
- 27.89
- 交易量
- 756
- 日变化
- 1.31%
- 月变化
- -4.67%
- 6个月变化
- -15.93%
- 年变化
- -1.28%
