Currencies / ALKS
ALKS: Alkermes plc
27.02 USD 0.50 (1.89%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALKS exchange rate has changed by 1.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.50 and at a high of 27.15.
Follow Alkermes plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ALKS News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Biotech stocks: Who wins and who loses if RFK, Jr. goes
- Alkermes appoints Joshua Reed as new CFO effective Monday
- Immunovant (IMVT) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- RFK Jr.’s potential HHS departure could benefit biotech stocks, RBC says
- Alkermes stock holds steady as H.C. Wainwright reiterates Neutral rating
- Palantir, EchoStar lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Alkermes stock hits 52-week low at 25.31 USD
- Alkermes stock maintains Buy rating at Stifel following sleep disorder data
- Alkermes reports positive phase 2 results for narcolepsy drug
- Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Macy's Increases FY2025 Outlook, Joins REV Group, HealthEquity, Alphabet and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- This Unisys Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Archrock (NYSE:AROC), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Bruker, Mineralys Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Why Is Alkermes (ALKS) Up 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Earnings call transcript: Alkermes beats Q2 2025 forecasts, shares rise
- PJP: Healthcare Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:PJP)
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Alkermes stock at $38
- BlackRock increases stake in Alkermes to 17%
- Alkermes: A More Than Solid Quarter (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Alkermes stock price target raised to $42 from $40 at RBC Capital
- Alkermes Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Proprietary Drugs Aid Sales
- Alkermes stock price target lowered to $33 by BofA on growth outlook
Daily Range
26.50 27.15
Year Range
25.16 36.45
- Previous Close
- 26.52
- Open
- 26.50
- Bid
- 27.02
- Ask
- 27.32
- Low
- 26.50
- High
- 27.15
- Volume
- 1.964 K
- Daily Change
- 1.89%
- Month Change
- -7.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.15%
- Year Change
- -3.88%
