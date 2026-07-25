ICT Gold Edge Pro

ICT Gold Edge Pro  – Professional Smart Money Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

ICT GOLD PRO EA v3.1 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) using advanced ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on lagging indicators such as RSI, MACD, ADX, or Bollinger Bands, ICT GOLD PRO analyzes real market structure and institutional order flow to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Core Features

  • Advanced Market Structure Analysis (BOS & CHoCH)

  • Institutional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

  • Smart Order Block Recognition

  • Liquidity Sweep Detection

  • Premium & Discount Zone Analysis

  • Optimal Trade Entry (OTE 61.8%–79%)

  • Breaker Block Confirmation

  • Previous Day & Previous Week Liquidity Levels

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Dynamic ATR Volatility Filter

  • Trend Filter using EMA

  • Adaptive Confidence Score System

  • Automatic Gold Volatility Calibration

  • Dynamic Risk & Money Management

  • Break Even Management

  • Partial Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Pending Limit Order Execution

  • Daily, Weekly and Monthly Performance Statistics

  • Professional Live Dashboard

  • Real-Time Trade Reasoning Panel

  • Automatic Trading Journal & Backtest Report

Smart News Filter

The EA includes an advanced High-Impact News Filter specifically designed for traders using proprietary trading firms.

Two operating modes are available:

News Protection Mode

When enabled, the EA automatically avoids opening new positions before and after high-impact economic events according to the configured protection window.

This helps traders comply with funded account rules that prohibit trading during major news releases.

Warning Mode

For scalpers who prefer uninterrupted trading, the News Filter can operate in Warning Only mode.

In this mode the EA does not block trades. Instead, it displays a clear warning on the dashboard indicating that a high-impact news event is approaching, allowing the trader to make the final decision.

This flexibility makes the EA suitable for both:

  • Personal trading accounts

  • Proprietary/Funded trading firms with strict news restrictions

Gold Optimized

ICT GOLD PRO is not a generic multi-asset robot.

Every algorithm has been specifically optimized for XAUUSD, including:

  • Gold volatility calibration

  • Gold session behavior

  • London & New York Kill Zones

  • COMEX activity

  • DXY (US Dollar Index) correlation

  • Gold-specific spread management

Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of capital protection:

  • Automatic Lot Size Calculation

  • Fixed Lot or Percentage Risk

  • Maximum Account Risk Cap

  • Maximum Daily Loss Protection

  • Maximum Daily Trades Limit

  • Maximum Simultaneous Trades

  • Spread Protection

  • Session Filter

  • ATR Volatility Filter

Professional Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides complete transparency by displaying:

  • Current Market Bias

  • Active Session

  • Market Regime

  • Confidence Score

  • Entry Conditions

  • Trade Statistics

  • Win Rate

  • Running Profit

  • Live Decision Reasons

  • Trade Rejection Reasons

Designed For

  • XAUUSD Traders

  • ICT Traders

  • Smart Money Traders

  • Professional Scalpers

  • Swing Traders

  • Funded Account Traders

  • FTMO-style Challenges

  • Prop Firm Evaluations

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading live.


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Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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