ICT Gold Edge Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 3.100
- Activations: 10
ICT GOLD PRO EA v3.1 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) using advanced ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology.
Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on lagging indicators such as RSI, MACD, ADX, or Bollinger Bands, ICT GOLD PRO analyzes real market structure and institutional order flow to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
Core Features
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Advanced Market Structure Analysis (BOS & CHoCH)
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Institutional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection
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Smart Order Block Recognition
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Liquidity Sweep Detection
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Premium & Discount Zone Analysis
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Optimal Trade Entry (OTE 61.8%–79%)
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Breaker Block Confirmation
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Previous Day & Previous Week Liquidity Levels
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Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
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Dynamic ATR Volatility Filter
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Trend Filter using EMA
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Adaptive Confidence Score System
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Automatic Gold Volatility Calibration
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Dynamic Risk & Money Management
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Break Even Management
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Partial Take Profit
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Trailing Stop
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Pending Limit Order Execution
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Daily, Weekly and Monthly Performance Statistics
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Professional Live Dashboard
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Real-Time Trade Reasoning Panel
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Automatic Trading Journal & Backtest Report
Smart News Filter
The EA includes an advanced High-Impact News Filter specifically designed for traders using proprietary trading firms.
Two operating modes are available:
News Protection Mode
When enabled, the EA automatically avoids opening new positions before and after high-impact economic events according to the configured protection window.
This helps traders comply with funded account rules that prohibit trading during major news releases.
Warning Mode
For scalpers who prefer uninterrupted trading, the News Filter can operate in Warning Only mode.
In this mode the EA does not block trades. Instead, it displays a clear warning on the dashboard indicating that a high-impact news event is approaching, allowing the trader to make the final decision.
This flexibility makes the EA suitable for both:
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Personal trading accounts
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Proprietary/Funded trading firms with strict news restrictions
Gold Optimized
ICT GOLD PRO is not a generic multi-asset robot.
Every algorithm has been specifically optimized for XAUUSD, including:
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Gold volatility calibration
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Gold session behavior
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London & New York Kill Zones
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COMEX activity
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DXY (US Dollar Index) correlation
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Gold-specific spread management
Risk Management
The EA includes multiple layers of capital protection:
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Automatic Lot Size Calculation
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Fixed Lot or Percentage Risk
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Maximum Account Risk Cap
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Maximum Daily Loss Protection
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Maximum Daily Trades Limit
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Maximum Simultaneous Trades
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Spread Protection
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Session Filter
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ATR Volatility Filter
Professional Dashboard
The integrated dashboard provides complete transparency by displaying:
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Current Market Bias
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Active Session
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Market Regime
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Confidence Score
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Entry Conditions
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Trade Statistics
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Win Rate
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Running Profit
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Live Decision Reasons
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Trade Rejection Reasons
Designed For
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XAUUSD Traders
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ICT Traders
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Smart Money Traders
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Professional Scalpers
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Swing Traders
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Funded Account Traders
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FTMO-style Challenges
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Prop Firm Evaluations
Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading live.