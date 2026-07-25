ICT Gold Edge Pro – Professional Smart Money Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

ICT GOLD PRO EA v3.1 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) using advanced ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on lagging indicators such as RSI, MACD, ADX, or Bollinger Bands, ICT GOLD PRO analyzes real market structure and institutional order flow to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Core Features

Advanced Market Structure Analysis (BOS & CHoCH)

Institutional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection

Smart Order Block Recognition

Liquidity Sweep Detection

Premium & Discount Zone Analysis

Optimal Trade Entry (OTE 61.8%–79%)

Breaker Block Confirmation

Previous Day & Previous Week Liquidity Levels

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Dynamic ATR Volatility Filter

Trend Filter using EMA

Adaptive Confidence Score System

Automatic Gold Volatility Calibration

Dynamic Risk & Money Management

Break Even Management

Partial Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Pending Limit Order Execution

Daily, Weekly and Monthly Performance Statistics

Professional Live Dashboard

Real-Time Trade Reasoning Panel

Automatic Trading Journal & Backtest Report

Smart News Filter

The EA includes an advanced High-Impact News Filter specifically designed for traders using proprietary trading firms.

Two operating modes are available:

News Protection Mode

When enabled, the EA automatically avoids opening new positions before and after high-impact economic events according to the configured protection window.

This helps traders comply with funded account rules that prohibit trading during major news releases.

Warning Mode

For scalpers who prefer uninterrupted trading, the News Filter can operate in Warning Only mode.

In this mode the EA does not block trades. Instead, it displays a clear warning on the dashboard indicating that a high-impact news event is approaching, allowing the trader to make the final decision.

This flexibility makes the EA suitable for both:

Personal trading accounts

Proprietary/Funded trading firms with strict news restrictions

Gold Optimized

ICT GOLD PRO is not a generic multi-asset robot.

Every algorithm has been specifically optimized for XAUUSD, including:

Gold volatility calibration

Gold session behavior

London & New York Kill Zones

COMEX activity

DXY (US Dollar Index) correlation

Gold-specific spread management

Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of capital protection:

Automatic Lot Size Calculation

Fixed Lot or Percentage Risk

Maximum Account Risk Cap

Maximum Daily Loss Protection

Maximum Daily Trades Limit

Maximum Simultaneous Trades

Spread Protection

Session Filter

ATR Volatility Filter

Professional Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides complete transparency by displaying:

Current Market Bias

Active Session

Market Regime

Confidence Score

Entry Conditions

Trade Statistics

Win Rate

Running Profit

Live Decision Reasons

Trade Rejection Reasons

Designed For

XAUUSD Traders

ICT Traders

Smart Money Traders

Professional Scalpers

Swing Traders

Funded Account Traders

FTMO-style Challenges

Prop Firm Evaluations

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading live.