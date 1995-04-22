Excellence Gold
- 专家
-
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 26 六月 2026
- 激活: 20
EA Excellence Gold MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Built with proprietary algorithms and advanced execution logic, the EA is designed to adapt to the fast-changing nature of the gold market.
Its strategy combines precision scalping with intelligent trade management, using market noise filtering, trend validation, and volatility-based execution to identify high-quality trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary exposure.
A key feature of Excellence Gold is its adaptive Trailing system, which dynamically manages open positions by securing gains, limiting exposure during reversals, and responding to changing market conditions without unnecessary intervention.
- Price $55 for the first 5 buyers, then $99.
The EA is optimized for 2-digit Gold brokers and performs efficiently with the default settings, making installation quick and straightforward. Simply start with the default settings and a minimum balance of $300.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 500 (points)
|Max Stop Loss
|= 6000 (points)
|Trailing
|= 10 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 50 (points)
|Max Trades
|= 10
|Time Start
|= 01:10
|Time End
|= 22:00
|Close at Time End
|= False
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
This EA is specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD).
Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (< 30ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 40 points. Min Balance: $ 300
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 4500.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.