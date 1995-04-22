Prestige Lion Grid
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 15
Use Account Cent for safety equity
Use Broker ROBOFOREX
Patner ID "lwrzt"
A powerful version update, utilizing the H2 timeframe.
Profits of $500 to $1,000 in a single day from direct sales.
Hurry, before the price goes up
This trading robot is the result of 5 years of experience in forex trading. This trading robot specializes in the XAUUSD.
How It Works
Prestige Lion Grid - Advanced Grid Trading System
RSI-based grid trading with trailing profit management
Features: Grid entry, MA signals, trailing profit
Breakeven protection, risk management, margin check
Minimum requirements and recommendations
Recommended brokers: VT MARKETS / FP TRADING or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type.
2 decimal price quote for GOLD.
Minimum initial deposit: $10,000 in an account with 1:2000 leverage. Starting from H2.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).
DISCLAIMER:
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first.