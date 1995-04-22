Fast Moving EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.11
- 激活: 15
Use Account Cent for safety equity
Use Broker ROBOFOREX
Patner ID "lwrzt"
A powerful version update, utilizing the M30 timeframe EURUSD
Hurry, before the price goes up
This trading robot is the result of 5 years of experience in forex trading. This trading robot specializes in the FOREX.
✨ Core Trading Logic
🔄 Three-Pillar Strategy
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MA(30) Trend Filter
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Uses 30-period Simple Moving Average as primary trend indicator
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Buy signals when price > MA(30)
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Sell signals when price < MA(30)
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Ensures trades follow the prevailing market direction
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Forced Open Per Candle
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Guarantees at least one entry per new candle
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Prevents missed opportunities during strong trends
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Automatic re-entry if initial attempt fails
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Grid with Martingale Progression
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Multiple entries at calculated grid distances
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Lot size progression using multiplier
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Systematic averaging-in to capture trend movements
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🎮 Key Features
📈 Trading Mechanisms
|Feature
|Description
|MA Trend Filter
|30-period SMA for directional bias
|Forced Entry
|Opens position every new candle
|Re-Entry System
|Automatically re-enters after positions close
|Grid Multiplier
|Progressive lot sizing (Martingale)
|24/7 Operation
|Works continuously, no Friday restrictions
|Stop Out Protection
|4500 points maximum loss limit
🛡️ Risk Management
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Trailing Stop System:
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Activates at $1.00 profit
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Steps of $0.10 per profit increase
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Instant close if profit drops $0.10 from peak
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Stop Out Protection:
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Closes all positions at 4500 points loss
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Resets on new candle
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Prevents catastrophic losses
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Margin Level Safety:
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Monitors account margin level
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Closes all positions below 100% margin
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Protects account from margin calls
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Position Limits:
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Maximum 1000 positions
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Prevents over-trading
✅ Strengths
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Trend Following: MA filter keeps trades in trend direction
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Guaranteed Entry: Forced open per candle ensures participation
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Smart Grid: Progressive lot sizing maximizes winning trades
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Instant Protection: Stop out prevents excessive losses
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Auto-Recovery: Re-entry after closing positions
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No Time Restrictions: 24/7 trading capability
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Low Resource Usage: Optimized for efficient performance
🎯 Ideal For
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Trend Traders: Follow strong market movements
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Grid Enthusiasts: Systematic position scaling
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Account Managers: Risk-controlled automated trading
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Part-time Traders: Set and forget operation
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Multi-Pair Trading: Works across all forex pairs
📊 Performance Characteristics
|Metric
|Description
|Win Rate
|High in trending markets
|Risk/Reward
|Managed via trailing stop
|Drawdown
|Limited by Stop Out protection
|Scalability
|Works with any account size
|Pairs
|All major and minor forex pairs
|Timeframes
|Optimized for M30 and above
🎁 Special Features
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Stop Out Reset: Automatically resets on new candle
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Retry Mechanism: Continues trying until entry successful
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Smart Grid Calculation: Dynamic based on position count
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Trailing Lock: Progressive profit protection
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Margin Monitoring: Account safety checks
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Error Handling: Robust fail-safes
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Logging: Detailed activity logging
🚨 Important Disclaimers
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Past performance does not guarantee future results
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Test thoroughly on demo account first
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Use proper risk management
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Not suitable for all market conditions
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Monitor during news events
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Ensure sufficient margin before trading
🎯 Why Choose Fast Moving EA?
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Proven Strategy: Combines multiple winning methodologies
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Comprehensive Protection: Multiple safety layers
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Easy Setup: Simple parameter configuration
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Flexible: Adjustable for different trading styles
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Transparent: Full source code visibility
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Professional: Clean, efficient code architecture
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Supported: Active development and updates