Fast Moving EA

Use Account Cent for safety equity

Use Broker ROBOFOREX

Patner ID "lwrzt"


A powerful version update, utilizing the M30 timeframe EURUSD


Hurry, before the price goes up

This trading robot is the result of 5 years of experience in forex trading. This trading robot specializes in the FOREX.


 Core Trading Logic

🔄 Three-Pillar Strategy

  1. MA(30) Trend Filter

    • Uses 30-period Simple Moving Average as primary trend indicator

    • Buy signals when price > MA(30)

    • Sell signals when price < MA(30)

    • Ensures trades follow the prevailing market direction

  2. Forced Open Per Candle

    • Guarantees at least one entry per new candle

    • Prevents missed opportunities during strong trends

    • Automatic re-entry if initial attempt fails

  3. Grid with Martingale Progression

    • Multiple entries at calculated grid distances

    • Lot size progression using multiplier

    • Systematic averaging-in to capture trend movements

🎮 Key Features

📈 Trading Mechanisms

Feature Description
MA Trend Filter 30-period SMA for directional bias
Forced Entry Opens position every new candle
Re-Entry System Automatically re-enters after positions close
Grid Multiplier Progressive lot sizing (Martingale)
24/7 Operation Works continuously, no Friday restrictions
Stop Out Protection 4500 points maximum loss limit

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Trailing Stop System:

    • Activates at $1.00 profit

    • Steps of $0.10 per profit increase

    • Instant close if profit drops $0.10 from peak

  • Stop Out Protection:

    • Closes all positions at 4500 points loss

    • Resets on new candle

    • Prevents catastrophic losses

  • Margin Level Safety:

    • Monitors account margin level

    • Closes all positions below 100% margin

    • Protects account from margin calls

  • Position Limits:

    • Maximum 1000 positions

    • Prevents over-trading


 Strengths

  • Trend Following: MA filter keeps trades in trend direction

  • Guaranteed Entry: Forced open per candle ensures participation

  • Smart Grid: Progressive lot sizing maximizes winning trades

  • Instant Protection: Stop out prevents excessive losses

  • Auto-Recovery: Re-entry after closing positions

  • No Time Restrictions: 24/7 trading capability

  • Low Resource Usage: Optimized for efficient performance

🎯 Ideal For

  • Trend Traders: Follow strong market movements

  • Grid Enthusiasts: Systematic position scaling

  • Account Managers: Risk-controlled automated trading

  • Part-time Traders: Set and forget operation

  • Multi-Pair Trading: Works across all forex pairs

📊 Performance Characteristics

Metric Description
Win Rate High in trending markets
Risk/Reward Managed via trailing stop
Drawdown Limited by Stop Out protection
Scalability Works with any account size
Pairs All major and minor forex pairs
Timeframes Optimized for M30 and above


🎁 Special Features

  1. Stop Out Reset: Automatically resets on new candle

  2. Retry Mechanism: Continues trying until entry successful

  3. Smart Grid Calculation: Dynamic based on position count

  4. Trailing Lock: Progressive profit protection

  5. Margin Monitoring: Account safety checks

  6. Error Handling: Robust fail-safes

  7. Logging: Detailed activity logging


🚨 Important Disclaimers

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Test thoroughly on demo account first

  • Use proper risk management

  • Not suitable for all market conditions

  • Monitor during news events

  • Ensure sufficient margin before trading

🎯 Why Choose Fast Moving EA?

  1. Proven Strategy: Combines multiple winning methodologies

  2. Comprehensive Protection: Multiple safety layers

  3. Easy Setup: Simple parameter configuration

  4. Flexible: Adjustable for different trading styles

  5. Transparent: Full source code visibility

  6. Professional: Clean, efficient code architecture

  7. Supported: Active development and updates


Minimum requirements and recommendations
Recommended brokers: VT MARKETS / FP TRADING or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type.
2 decimal price quote for GOLD.
Minimum initial deposit: $1,000 in an account with 1:2000 leverage. Starting from M30.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).


Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

推荐产品
Wolf EA MT5
Satria Adhi Monandar
专家
Wolf-EA is an automated forex robot work using a combination of martingale and hedging. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI (Return of investment) with relatively good stability. According to the developers, this automated trading system is able to perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But if you play smart, it can be very profitable. Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Al
Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm
Koo Hotbeom
专家
VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Verified Live Performance 1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available. The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile. Perf
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
专家
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Kiritosun EA
Eric John Peter Meissner
专家
Kiritosun EA – Free Edition Kiritosun EA 是一款免费的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor），采用 基于交易时段的突破策略 ，结合清晰的价格结构和严格的风险管理规则。 该 EA 会在预设的交易时段内计算 时段最高价与最低价 ，并在 交易时段结束后 ，当价格有效突破这些关键水平时自动执行交易。 同时集成了 Fair Value Gap（FVG）过滤器 ，用于提高入场质量并减少虚假突破。 主要功能 自动计算 交易时段高点与低点 在交易时段结束后进行突破交易 No-Sweep 逻辑，用于过滤假突破 内置 Fair Value Gap（FVG）确认过滤 同一时间仅允许 一个交易机会 双仓位管理 （部分止盈 + 趋势跟随） 自动计算 止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit） 符合经纪商规则的止损距离验证 支持 Netting 和 Hedging 账户类型 风险管理 默认手数可完全 自定义 基于账户当前权益的 动态风险控制 可选的 每日最大回撤保护 第一目标位触发后自动移动至 保本（Break-Even） 支持 ATR 止损 或 固定
Smart Martingale Trader
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
专家
Smart Martingale Trader MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hed
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
专家
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
GoldDow2
Kyōhei Shirahama
专家
Advanced R-Based Risk Management Breakout EA with SMA200 Trend Filter This Expert Advisor integrates Dow Theory breakout logic with ATR-based R-multiple risk management. The entire trade lifecycle — from position sizing to exit — is volatility-adjusted and systematically controlled. Key Features 1. Dow Theory Breakout Logic Breakout of recent swing highs/lows Multi-timeframe structure confirmation Automatic swing detection 2. SMA200 Trend Filter Buy only above SMA200 Sell only below SMA200 Stric
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
专家
Explosive Breakout Hunter 是一款旨在通过捕捉强劲突破来最大化收益的智能交易系统（EA）。 尽管胜率约为50%，且每月的交易次数有限，但它更注重质量而非数量。 耐心等待最佳交易机会，稳步积累大幅获利。 您可以通过回测结果的截图了解该EA的潜在盈利能力。 此外，您还可以免费试用EA的演示版，亲自体验其效果。 安装非常简单，无需更改任何设置。 EA可以在大多数使用GMT+2（包括夏令时）的经纪商服务器上正常运行，且无需额外调整。如果您的经纪商服务器时间不同，也可以通过EA属性轻松调整。 必要条件: 交易货币对:   USDJPY 时间周期:   1小时图 交易时间:   东欧时间（EET）7:00至12:00 推荐条件: 最低初始资金: $1,000 杠杆: 最低1:25（推荐1:100） 使用VPS: 建议通过VPS确保EA全天候稳定运行 中长期策略: 本EA以中长期收益最大化为优势，建议至少运行1年，甚至更长时间！ 回测参数: 回测时间: 2014年1月1日至2024年11月30日 初始资金: $5,000 杠杆比例: 1:100 账户资金风险比例: 5% 使用
EdgeForge BreakOut Gold PRO MT5
Jan Stepan
专家
EdgeForge Breakout Pro MT5 Professional Gold Breakout EA for MT5 with swing-level entries, break-even, trailing stop and low-drawdown risk controls. PROP firm friendly. I recommend optimizing the settings in MT5 on your broker historical data. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177988 --- Long-term sustainable results confirmed by backtesting on accounts with multiple brokers: Raw accounts Backtests (auto lot): ICMarkets: risk 10%, deposit 1,000 USD, +31,700% profit ( 317,
ATRx Martingale EA 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
Predator Nitro
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Predator Nitro is a powerful and robust Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed with a unique and versatile trading engine. This allows it to operate effectively across virtually any financial instrument, including Forex pairs , metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and more. Thanks to its open architecture and highly intuitive user interface, traders enjoy full control and precise customization of every aspect of the system. This flexibility makes it easy to adapt the robot to your specifi
WaterstriderFTMOGold
Helgie Mogi
专家
Gold Range Breakout by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
专家
Gold Range Breakout Bot for MetaTrader 5 This Expert Advisor trades based on a defined price range between 3:00 and 6:00 AM server time on XAUUSD. When the price breaks out of this range, a single trade is triggered — either long or short. The trade automatically closes at 6:55 PM. A fixed stop loss of 1% is used. The strategy follows a time-based logic with daily resets and no overnight exposure. No indicators are required. Built using structured conditions and tested logic for controlled execu
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
专家
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - 量化评分与动态风险管理 描述： SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro 是将高级 Python 金融算法移植到 MT5 平台的高保真专家助手 (EA)。它结合了 量化评分引擎 与 动态风险管理 ，提供专业级的投资组合管理。 核心功能： 多层决策引擎：   从三个维度评估市场：低延迟信号处理、趋势偏差确认和动量评分。 Auto-Lot (动态风险)：   根据用户定义的可用保证金风险百分比自动计算手数，防止“资金不足”错误，确保资本的数学保护。 StopLevel Guard：   实时监控经纪商的“止损电位”和“冻结电位”。自动规范化止损 (SL) 和止盈 (TP) 水平，以符合经纪商限制。 主动保证金检查：   在订单执行前计算所需保证金，如果余额不足则跳过交易，保持日志清洁。 市场合规性：   优化至 0 错误和 0 警告。具备自动填充类型检测 (FOK/IOC)，可在单边持仓 (Netting) 和锁仓 (Hedging) 账户上顺畅运行。
StraddleGrid Session Breakout Ladder for XAUUSD
Handy Ban
专家
StraddleGrid is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades intraday breakouts on gold during the London and New York sessions. It places a pair of pending stop orders around the current price; when one side is triggered, the opposite side is cancelled. Every position is opened with a fixed stop loss and take profit. The EA does not use martingale, position averaging, or hidden virtual stops. Trading approach Order distances adapt to current volatility using the ATR on the M5 timeframe. Positi
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
专家
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
FusionFXS
Jae-hyeok Jang
专家
Key Features and Strategy Multi-Currency Analysis: The EA monitors over 20 currency pairs simultaneously. It utilizes multiple technical indicators to assess market conditions. Hybrid Logic: The strategy combines trend-following principles with a controlled Martingale system to manage positions. Risk Management: The system implements Grid Hedging, Partial Stop Loss, Partial Close, and Carry Trades to manage capital exposure effectively. Entry Optimization: The algorithm is calibrated to identif
BC Juice MT5
MARTIN ANDRES DEL NEGRO
专家
BC Juice mt5（大蜡烛扫描仪）是一个强大的工具，应该在您的投资组合中，其中最重要的特点是在以 85% 的概率百分比在市场中找到“反转”时成功的高概率。 它不使用 Martin Gale，不使用 Grid，它只是一个非常有根据且经过验证的策略，此外还具有 Heiken Ashi 指标提供的独家趋势确认。 EA 寻求进入反转概率高的区域，我们已经确认市场的剧烈波动是该 EA 操作的最佳盟友。与大多数在市场不稳定和波动时遇到问题的专家不同，BC Juice mt5 EA 受益于经济日历的财经新闻报道，它是一个理想的 EA，可以利用由世界经济的不稳定性。 我们邀请您下载 BC Juice mt5 EA 的演示，以便您自己验证其精湛的性能，它配备了可在澳元/美元对中使用的配置，最近优化仅 3 个月，以及前向回测12个月，统计成绩显着。 输入： prev_candle 点数：60（最近关闭的蜡烛需要反转的点数） TF_big_candle：（要分析的上一根蜡烛的时间范围） pips_SL：30（作为止损的点数） 点数 TP:100（作为利润上限的点数） money_
CL CRT Machine
Rajalakshmi Murugesan
专家
CL CRT MACHINE CL CRT MACHINE is a fully automated trading system designed for disciplined and controlled trading. All strategy logic is fully inbuilt;  users only need to configure risk settings based on their preference. Minimum Recommended Capital: $500 Required Timeframe: H1 Pair: XAUUSD ️ Key Features Trades only on H1 timeframe (fixed for consistency) Uses closed candles only (no repainting) Supports Buy & Sell setups One trade per valid setup (no overtrading) No martingale, no grid,
FREE
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
专家
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
MA Pullback Bot
Ian Duncan Oumo
专家
Pullback Trading Bot Overview Pullback Trading Bot is an automated Expert Advisor designed to trade with the trend instead of chasing price. It combines higher timeframe trend analysis with lower timeframe pullback entries to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The EA uses a state-based trading system that waits patiently for market conditions to align before opening a trade. This helps reduce unnecessary entries and keeps trading disciplined. The strategy is suitable for traders wh
Rebote en Bandas
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
专家
In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the possible change in trend due to the touch of the Bollinger bands is observed. The candles in turn have to behave in such a way that it is understood that the trend will change due to its composition. On the other hand, the Take Profit as well as the Stop Loss will not have to be positioned since the algorithm is designed so tha
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
专家
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
PullBackSniper
Fernando Da Silva Candido
专家
PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
The Storm Rider XAUUSD
Abhay Pratap Singh
专家
Product Description: The Storm Rider XAUUSD - Ride the Golden Waves with Confidence. After almost 6 months of continuous development, testing, and refinement, I created The Storm Rider_  a low-risk, high-performance Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).  This EA is designed for traders who want consistent results without constantly watching the screen. Simply set it on a VPS, let it run, and focus on what truly matters. Core Trading Approach: Price Action The robot makes decisions
Smart Grid Navigator
Anastasia Danilova
专家
Smart Grid Navigator 是一个专业的交易智能顾问，使用多级网格策略和智能入场过滤系统。该程序根据技术指标分析和市场条件自动管理仓位。 该顾问配备优化设置，安装后即可立即使用。您可以在图表上启动它并开始测试。所有参数都具有安全的默认值，可以根据您的交易风格和风险水平进行调整。 主要功能 自动化交易 完全自动化的开仓和平仓系统 24/7全天候运行或在选定的交易时间运行 无需交易者持续监督 智能入场过滤 多级市场分析系统 通过技术指标过滤虚假信号 适应各种市场条件 灵活的风险管理 渐进式仓位大小调整，可禁用马丁格尔 篮子利润管理 可配置的止损和止盈水平 时间控制 仅在特定时间进行交易的能力 防止在不利时段交易 交易系列之间的暂停以降低风险 影响结果的关键参数 盈利能力和回撤参数 StartLot（起始手数）- 第一个仓位的基础交易量 增加数值：每笔交易利润更高，但风险和回撤更大 减少数值：风险和回撤更低，但每笔交易利润更少 LotMultiplier（手数乘数）- 网格中交易量增加的系数 数值 1.0：马丁格尔已禁用，所有订单以相同手数开仓（最低风险） 数值 1.1-1.3
Orthrus EA
Lorenzo Lucca
专家
ORTHRUS EA - The Strategic Multi-Head Guardian Professional XAUUSD H1 Trading System for MetaTrader 5 SETFILES (USE THEM IF YOU WANT THE BOT TO WORK WELL):  LOW RISK:  https://www.mediafire.com/file/j3isfycnt3fzzyv/LOW +RISK.set/file HIGHER RISK:  https://www.mediafire.com/file/uir2zr6fwmknwm0/HIGHER +RISK.set/file INTELLIGENT TRADING, NOT GAMBLING ORTHRUS EA is not another high-frequency robot flooding the market with hundreds of trades. This is a precision-engineered trading system wher
FREE
Golden Auto Bot MT5
Mai Van Thang
专家
Golden Auto Bot one year running! Fully Futomated Trading System, with 8 trading setup for signals.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of  all time and passes every year . We   DO NOT use Grid   or   Martingale. 80% off now! We backtest again, backtest real - running real As of now, the Golden Auto Bot primarily operates on the main pair XAUUSD   and the secondary pair EUR-USD. With a minimum investment capital of 300 USD, the bot utilizes a micro lot size of 0.01. For the X
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Monitor your Trading
Leo Susanto
指标
Executive Summary Total Profit Buy/Sell Indicator   is a comprehensive real-time dashboard that displays all your trading statistics in one organized panel. Perfect for traders who want instant visibility of their positions, profits, and market conditions without switching between multiple windows.   Key Features   Complete Position Overview Profit by Direction : Separate tracking of Buy vs Sell profits Lot Size Monitoring : Total volume in both directions Position Count : Number of ac
FREE
Daily Cek
Leo Susanto
指标
Multi-Period Profit Display Indicator for MetaTrader 5   Brief Description A sophisticated indicator that displays   real-time profit/loss   across 4 different time periods simultaneously in the top-right corner of your MetaTrader 5 chart. Features   detailed Buy/Sell position breakdown   for comprehensive daily analysis.   Key Features   4 Time Periods Displayed Daily Buy & Sell   - Breakdown by position type (Buy/Sell) for today Daily Total   - Total daily profit/loss Weekly   - A
FREE
Lion Grid V2
Leo Susanto
专家
This trading robot is the result of 5 years of experience in forex trading. This trading robot specializes in the XAUUSD. How It Works Lion Grid v2 - Advanced Grid Trading System RSI-based grid trading with trailing profit management Features: Grid entry, RSI signals, trailing profit Breakeven protection, risk management, margin check The time frame greatly influences the number of open positions. The smaller the time frame, the more open positions. The risk is greater when using a small time
Prestige Lion Grid
Leo Susanto
专家
Use Account Cent for safety equity Use Broker ROBOFOREX Patner ID " lwrzt " A powerful version update, utilizing the H2 timeframe. Profits of $500 to $1,000 in a single day from direct sales. Hurry, before the price goes up This trading robot is the result of 5 years of experience in forex trading. This trading robot specializes in the XAUUSD. How It Works Prestige Lion Grid - Advanced Grid Trading System RSI-based grid trading with trailing profit management Features: Grid entry, MA signals
筛选:
无评论
回复评论