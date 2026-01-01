Manual Assistant Pro

MT5 Smart Dashboard is the ultimate tool for manual traders who want speed and automatic risk management. It transforms your chart into a professional trading station with a clean dark theme.

Key Features:

  1. ⚡ Fast Execution Panel:

    • Open Buy and Sell trades instantly.
    • Place Pending Orders (Limit & Stop) with one click.
    • Adjust Lot Size and Price easily via buttons (+/-).

  2. 🛡️ Automatic Risk Management:

    • Auto Break-Even (BE): Moves your Stop Loss to the entry price automatically when profit is secured.
    • Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor.
    • Smart SL (HH/HL): Option to automatically place initial Stop Loss at the recent Swing High or Low.
    • Toggle buttons included to switch these features ON/OFF instantly.

  3. 📊 Live Profit & Stats Tracker:

    • 24h Profit Display: See how much you earned in the last 24 hours.
    • Position Counter: Shows total Buy/Sell positions and current Floating P/L separately.
    • Clean Interface: Automatically hides the chart grid and trade history for a focused view (Dark Mode).

How to Use:

  1. Attach the EA to any chart (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD).
  2. Use the panel buttons to trade.
  3. Activate "BE", "TRAIL", or "HH/HL" buttons on the panel to enable auto-management for open trades.

Inputs:

  • Lot Size: Starting volume.
  • Break-Even Settings: Trigger pips and buffer.
  • Trailing Settings: Start pips and step.
  • Swing Bars: Number of bars to calculate HH/HL Stop Loss.

