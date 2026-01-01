Manual Assistant Pro
- 专家
- Kmwgdhanushkabandara Senevirathna
- 版本: 8.0
MT5 Smart Dashboard is the ultimate tool for manual traders who want speed and automatic risk management. It transforms your chart into a professional trading station with a clean dark theme.
Key Features:
-
⚡ Fast Execution Panel:
- Open Buy and Sell trades instantly.
- Place Pending Orders (Limit & Stop) with one click.
- Adjust Lot Size and Price easily via buttons (+/-).
-
🛡️ Automatic Risk Management:
- Auto Break-Even (BE): Moves your Stop Loss to the entry price automatically when profit is secured.
- Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor.
- Smart SL (HH/HL): Option to automatically place initial Stop Loss at the recent Swing High or Low.
- Toggle buttons included to switch these features ON/OFF instantly.
-
📊 Live Profit & Stats Tracker:
- 24h Profit Display: See how much you earned in the last 24 hours.
- Position Counter: Shows total Buy/Sell positions and current Floating P/L separately.
- Clean Interface: Automatically hides the chart grid and trade history for a focused view (Dark Mode).
How to Use:
- Attach the EA to any chart (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD).
- Use the panel buttons to trade.
- Activate "BE", "TRAIL", or "HH/HL" buttons on the panel to enable auto-management for open trades.
Inputs:
- Lot Size: Starting volume.
- Break-Even Settings: Trigger pips and buffer.
- Trailing Settings: Start pips and step.
- Swing Bars: Number of bars to calculate HH/HL Stop Loss.