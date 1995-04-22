Aurora M5 Scalper

4. Momentum Trigger





How to Properly Backtest Aurora 5m Scalper in MetaTrader 5

To evaluate the mathematical precision of the Aurora 5m Scalper, follow these exact configuration steps inside the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to simulate real market conditions:

Step-by-Step Tester Configuration

Select the Expert Advisor: Open your MT5 Strategy Tester window ( Ctrl + R ) and select Aurora 5m Scalper.ex5. Asset Selection: Set the trading instrument to XAUUSD (Gold). Timeframe Alignment: Choose the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe. Deposit & Leverage: Set your starting balance to 3000 (in your base currency) Add 1:1000 Leverage. Modeling Quality: Select Every tick based on real ticks (or Every tick) to ensure the most accurate price feed simulation through the pullback zones. Date Range: Choose Custom period and input your desired historical testing window.

Input Parameter Settings

Because the core triple-EMA structural filters and execution logic are already fully optimized for the M5 trend cycles, you only need to adjust one parameter before running the test:

Modify Lot Size Only: Navigate to the "Inputs" tab and adjust the InpLotSize to match your intended risk tolerance for a 3,000 balance (e.g., 0.01 for conservative testing or 0.1 as per default parameters).

Leave Everything Else Unchanged: Do not modify the EMA periods or the risk-to-reward structures, as these are hardcoded to preserve the strategy’s integrity.

Execution

Once your parameters match the settings above, click the Start button at the bottom right of the Strategy Tester.