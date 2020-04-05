Aurora M5 Scalper
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.40
- Активации: 5
Aurora 5m Scalper | Precision Momentum & Trend-Following System
Aurora 5m Scalper is a professional, fully automated trading system engineered for high-probability trend continuation on the 5-Minute (M5) timeframe. Built on a structural triple Exponential Moving Average (EMA) framework, this system combines institutional directional filters with precise price-action triggers to capture fluid intraday momentum.
Optimized for liquid, high-volatility instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs, Aurora 5m Scalper eliminates market noise and emotional bias by executing trades exclusively on completed candle confirmations with strict, math-driven risk parameters.
Key Features & Technical Specifications
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Timeframe Focus: Exclusively optimized for the M5 (5-Minute) chart to capture clean intraday swings.
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Built-in Capital Protection: Completely free of dangerous grid, martingale, or unmanaged recovery elements. Every trade is deployed with an immediate, hardcoded Stop Loss.
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Asymmetrical Risk-to-Reward: Automatically targets a fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward Ratio, ensuring long-term mathematical viability even during normal market drawdowns.
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Anti-Overtrading Protocol: Features a native single-position lock. The system will strictly maintain a maximum of one active trade per symbol to avoid over-exposure.
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Gold & FX Precision: Point-scaling algorithms are engineered to automatically adjust to the unique decimal structures of spot gold volatility and fractional pip brokers.
How the Execution Protocol Works
3. Pullback Detection
How to Properly Backtest Aurora 5m Scalper in MetaTrader 5
To evaluate the mathematical precision of the Aurora 5m Scalper, follow these exact configuration steps inside the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to simulate real market conditions:
Step-by-Step Tester Configuration
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Select the Expert Advisor: Open your MT5 Strategy Tester window ( Ctrl + R ) and select Aurora 5m Scalper.ex5.
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Asset Selection: Set the trading instrument to XAUUSD (Gold).
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Timeframe Alignment: Choose the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe.
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Deposit & Leverage: Set your starting balance to 3000 (in your base currency) Add 1:1000 Leverage.
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Modeling Quality: Select Every tick based on real ticks (or Every tick) to ensure the most accurate price feed simulation through the pullback zones.
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Date Range: Choose Custom period and input your desired historical testing window.
Input Parameter Settings
Because the core triple-EMA structural filters and execution logic are already fully optimized for the M5 trend cycles, you only need to adjust one parameter before running the test:
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Modify Lot Size Only: Navigate to the "Inputs" tab and adjust the InpLotSize to match your intended risk tolerance for a 3,000 balance (e.g., 0.01 for conservative testing or 0.1 as per default parameters).
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Leave Everything Else Unchanged: Do not modify the EMA periods or the risk-to-reward structures, as these are hardcoded to preserve the strategy’s integrity.
Execution
Once your parameters match the settings above, click the Start button at the bottom right of the Strategy Tester.
📈 Note: Once the simulation finishes, navigate to the Graph and Back-test tabs to analyze your equity curve, profit factor, and maximum drawdown metrics.
Updates: The current version of Aurora 5m Scalper is 1.0.
All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.