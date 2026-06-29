Fibonacci Pips MT5
- 指标
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Sindhu Bairavim我是一名拥有 14 年以上经验的技术架构师，长期致力于构建可靠、高质量的软件解决方案。现在，我将同样的严谨性、系统化结构以及解决问题的思维方式，完全倾注于 MQL5 指标和智能交易系统（EA）的开发之中。我专注于打造实用的交易工具，旨在帮助交易者更清晰地洞察市场、减少盲目猜测，并满怀信心地做出更明智的决策。
我在应用市场推出的首款指标产品 Wyckoff Phase Matrix Pro MT5 充分体现了这一核心理念。它致力于提供实用且由洞察驱动的交易支持，帮助交易者更清晰地剖析市场结构、大幅降低盲目猜测，从而更加坚定、自信地做出明智的决策。
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
Fibonacci Pips MT5
Fibonacci Pips MT5 is a practical Fibonacci measurement tool for MetaTrader 5. It displays each Fibonacci level together with its exact price and pip distance, helping traders plan pullbacks, profit targets and stop-loss levels without manual calculations.
Instead of seeing only percentages such as 38.2%, 50.0% or 61.8%, traders can immediately understand:
- The Fibonacci level
- The exact market price
- The pip distance from the reference point
This turns traditional Fibonacci analysis into clear, usable trading information.
Solve Everyday Fibonacci Measurement Problems
Many traders know the level they want to use, but still need to calculate the exact distance manually.
Fibonacci Pips MT5 helps solve common issues such as:
- Knowing the level but not the pip distance
- Measuring targets manually
- Pip confusion on Gold and JPY pairs
- Different price formats across markets
- Repeated crosshair measurements
- Cluttered charts with too many objects
The indicator calculates and displays the information neatly on the chart.
See Every Level in Pip Language
For each selected Fibonacci level, the indicator can show:
|Fibonacci Level
|Price
|Pip Distance
|38.2%
|1.08528
|-57.4 pips
|50.0%
|1.08351
|-75.1 pips
|61.8%
|1.08175
|-92.7 pips
|127.2%
|1.07195
|-190.7 pips
At a glance, traders can see where the level is located and how far price must move to reach it.
Faster Pullback Analysis
In an uptrend, traders often watch the 38.2%, 50.0% and 61.8% retracement zones.
With Fibonacci Pips MT5, these levels are shown together with their measured distance. This helps traders evaluate how deep a pullback may be and compare different retracement zones more clearly.
For example:
- 38.2% retracement: 57.4 pips
- 50.0% retracement: 75.1 pips
- 61.8% retracement: 92.7 pips
Simple Take-Profit Planning
Common Fibonacci extension levels such as 127.2% and 161.8% are often used as potential target areas.
The indicator shows the pip distance to each target directly, helping traders judge whether the projected move is realistic for the selected symbol, timeframe and market condition.
Clearer Stop-Loss Planning
Fibonacci Pips MT5 can also support stop-loss planning.
By comparing an entry area with the displayed Fibonacci price levels and pip distances, traders can estimate risk more efficiently and review whether the planned trade offers a suitable risk-to-reward structure.
Built for Different Markets
Pip and price movement calculations can vary between instruments.
Fibonacci Pips MT5 is designed to support chart analysis on broker-supported markets such as:
- Forex pairs
- JPY pairs
- Gold and metals
- Indices
- Crypto CFDs
- Other MT5 trading symbols
This can reduce manual calculation errors when switching between instruments with different decimal formats.
Clean Chart Presentation
The indicator displays the important information neatly on the right side of the chart:
- Fibonacci percentage
- Exact price
- Pip distance
- Clear and organized labels
- Reduced chart clutter
- Faster manual analysis
Useful For
- Fibonacci traders
- Scalpers
- Intraday traders
- Swing traders
- Price-action traders
- Forex traders
- Gold traders
- Index traders
- Crypto CFD traders
- Manual traders
Real Trading Example
Suppose XAUUSD is moving strongly upward and Fibonacci is drawn from the swing low to the swing high.
The indicator may display:
|Fibonacci Level
|Price
|Pip Distance
|38.2%
|2334.50
|-82.0 pips
|50.0%
|2330.20
|-125.0 pips
|61.8%
|2325.90
|-168.0 pips
|127.2%
|2368.40
|+257.0 pips
|161.8%
|2382.70
|+400.0 pips
This gives the trader immediate clarity about pullback depth, target distance and the practicality of the planned risk-to-reward setup.
Important Notice
Fibonacci Pips MT5 is a measurement and trade-planning indicator.
It does not generate BUY or SELL signals and does not predict market direction. It is designed to support manual decision-making by making Fibonacci levels easier to understand and measure.
MT4 Version
Looking for MetaTrader 4? The MetaTrader 4 version of this indicator is available to download from here.
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